GAME OFF: Dundee’s away clash against Dunfermline called off day early because of snow

Dundee’s game against Dunfermline at East End Park has been called off a day in advance due to snow.

The playing surface is covered and an early decision was the sensible option.

The Pars confirmed: “Tomorrow`s championship match against Dundee FC has been postponed after heavy snow fall and freezing conditions.

“A date for the new fixture will be announced in due course.

“All PPV purchases will be valid for the rearranged fixture and 50-50 tickets will be automatically carried forward to next Saturday`s home match against Alloa Athletic.”

Raith Rovers’ home match against Ayr United has been postponed for the same reason, while there are pitch inspections planned for this afternoon at Ross County and Inverness.