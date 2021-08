Thousands of children started school for the first time across Tayside and Fife this week and last.

It’s a special moment when your kids become P1 pupils, and we asked you to send in your snaps of them looking smart in their uniforms so we could share them.

Here are just a few of the many, many photographs we received.

More of your back to school and first day at school pictures will feature in a special supplement in the Evening Telegraph on Saturday.