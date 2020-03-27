GALLERY: Your second batch of ‘selfie islation’ photos – do you see anyone you know?

These are tough times, but amid all the doom and gloom the Tele is determined to put a smile on your face.

That’s why we want you to send us your “selfie-isolating” pics!

These could be photos of your home-schooling efforts, rainbows you have made to brighten up your windows, fun family activities you are taking part in or even just a pic of your favourite pet.

Caroline Stephenson’s daughter Poppy, 3, had the idea of painting rainbows to display in her window as a symbol of hope, and dozens of you have been in touch with your own ‘selfie isolating’ pictures, many of which include rainbows.

Above is a selection of some of the pictures we’ve been sent already. We will continue to publish as many as possible, both in the Evening Telegraph and on our website, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for your photo appearing – and tag your friends if you spot them!

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

What are you and your family doing during ‘selfie isolation’?

Send your pics with brief details to news@eveningtelegraph.co.uk or via our Facebook page.

You can view our first gallery below.