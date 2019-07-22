GALLERY: Young fanatics learn all about slime at Dundee Science Centre

Slime was the talk of Dundee Science Centre this week as young slime fanatics learned all there is to know about the gooey stuff.

Experts from the brand new Slime Factory magazine led extremely scientific experiments to discover the secrets behind the incredibly popular goo.

From investigating different slime such as kinetic, foam and bouncy varieties to investigating tubs of goo to find missing items, the slime fanatics weren’t scared to get their hands sticky.

Macey Jamieson, who is 10 and from Carnoustie, said: “We have been feeling lots of different types of slime and trying to work out what type they are. My favourite is the kinetic slime

“They all work differently and they all feel different.”

William Berry, 11, added: “I was trying to find objects in the tubs which had really watery slime inside.

“I didn’t know if I really wanted to stick my hand back inside or not.”

Once all the children were clued-up on how slime works they were let loose in the top-secret slime lab where they got to design and create their dream concoctions including glittery touches and neon colourings.

On making her own slime Macey said: “I have some slime at home but I don’t normally make my own I just buy it, so it was really exciting to make my own at the workshop.”

Five-year-old Hayden Farmer added: “I found a toothbrush, a squishy and sunglasses in the tubs of slime.

“The slime felt a wee bit sticky and gloopy when I had my hand inside it.

“I have lots of little tubs of slime at home that I get out of the machines.

“I am going to make my slime fluffy, bouncy and multicoloured with glitter on top.”

The brand new Slime Factory magazine is out now and in the first edition kids can meet the goo crew, read about their adventures, learn David Splattenborough’s slimy facts, discover new slime recipes and there is a free slime kit inside too.