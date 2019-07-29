GALLERY: Tom Jones delighted the crowd in Dundee – can you spot yourself in our pictures?

Sir Tom Jones succeeded in kicking up a Fever on the Green, Green Grass of Slessor Gardens on Saturday.

Despite the constant drizzle the Welsh legend got the 8,000-strong crowd on side from his first number and kept them involved right until the end.

The music began at 5.15pm with support acts The Dunwells followed an hour later by Ferris and Sylvester.

By the time Tom took to the stage at 8.30pm the crowd were well up

for a great night and the crooner didn’t disappoint.

There were all the old favourites, including Delilah, What’s New Pussycat?, It’s Not Unusual, The Green, Green Grass of Home, Sex Bomb and Fever.

