GALLERY: Tom Jones delighted the crowd in Dundee – can you spot yourself in our pictures?

by Steven Rae
July 29, 2019, 11:06 am Updated: July 29, 2019, 11:31 am
Morgan McCafferty, Kerry Williams, Susie Wilson and Amanda Whiteford couldn't 'mask' their excitement for the gig
© DC ThomsonA delighted duo.
A group of fans arrive at Slessor Gardens
A quick selfie for this trio
Alleen Pearson, 60, Lynne Wallace, 58, Alklan Wallace, 58, and Lindsay Pearson, 33, from Kirriemuir and Brechin
Anna Martinson, 12, and another young fan wait for Tom Jones
Catherine Carnegie and Emma Douglas from Forfar
Catherine Wood and Angie Ewen from Forfar
Connie Dolan, Fiona Christie and Susan Byers from Carnoustie and Monifieth
Danielle McGinnes, Kayleigh Patterson and Nicola McGinnes enjoying the concert ,
Sir Tom
Ellen Ferrie, Carole Bennett and Lesley Sheach
Ferris and Sylvester
Fiona and Paul Russell with Heather and Danny Cochrane travelled from Perth for the gig
Fiona Christie from Dundee wore her 'big pants' especially for the occasion
It wasn't unusual to see happy faces in the crowd
Michelle Isles, 36, with her mum Jane Isles and Kelly Bell, from Glenrothes
Millie Jones, 12, with her Tom Jones mask on
The crowd were wowed by Sir Tom
Olivia Blackburn 21 and Connor Graham 21 from Carnoustie
Courier News / Evening Telegraph - News - Lindsay Hamilton - Tom Jones Concert Slessor gardens - CR0012192 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Crowds of people wait in the rain but spirits are high - Saturday 27th July 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
One fan brought an 'I love Tom Jones' sign
Pauline and Doreen Payne from Dundee being photobombed!
Delilah had the crowd united in song
Rain didn't deter the crowds
Rain didn't stop the crowd having a great time
Revellers waiting for Tom to come on
The set was packed with some of Sir Tom's best-known hits
Fiona Christie, 43, wore her 'big pants' especially for Tom
The Welsh crooner belts out another tune.
It's Not Unusual was one of the most popular songs of the night
Sir Tom left the crowd happy
Stan and Gwen Hannah ready for the Sex Bomb star to come onstage
Support act The Dunwells
Susan Sommerville, Jacqueline Cameron and Fiona Kerrigan form Dundee
The crowd go wild for Sir Tom
Sir Tom
The crowd were in high spirits despite the rain
The excitement all seemed too much for this fan
The weather didn't dampen the crowd's spirits
There were some Welsh flags being proudly flown in the crowd
These colourfully-dressed ladies were all smiles
This group of pals enjoy a pre-concert drink
This poncho-wearing reveller enjoyed the experience
Val Herkes, Sandra Mitchell and Susan Bayne from Strathkinnes

Sir Tom Jones succeeded in kicking up a Fever on the Green, Green Grass of Slessor Gardens on Saturday.

Despite the constant drizzle the Welsh legend got the 8,000-strong crowd on side from his first number and kept them involved right until the end.

The music began at 5.15pm with support acts The Dunwells followed an hour later by Ferris and Sylvester.

By the time Tom took to the stage at 8.30pm the crowd were well up
for a great night and the crooner didn’t disappoint.

There were all the old favourites, including Delilah, What’s New Pussycat?, It’s Not Unusual, The Green, Green Grass of Home, Sex Bomb and Fever.

