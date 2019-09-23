Monday, September 23rd 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

GALLERY: Thousands gather for Dundee Pride parade 2019

by Steven Rae
September 23, 2019, 9:48 am
© DC ThomsonOne reveller enjoying the march around the city centre.
Around 14,000 of people took to the streets of Dundee in a sea of colour on Saturday for 2019’s Dundee Pride event.

Kicking off with a march from Steeple Church to Slessor Gardens, Dundee’s second ever Pride featured a market space and two stages at the Waterfront.

The ‘Ovarian Cysters’ Lynne Cameron, Molly Malone, Pam McKenzie and Helen Brennan.

The parade was led by Shirley-Anne Somerville, minister for social security and older people, and Kilted Yoga star Finlay Wilson, who proposed to his boyfriend at a Pride parade in Washington DC earlier this year.

Alongside entertainment from musicians, DJs and drag artists, the Pride Village hosted stands from support services such as WRASAC, the Terrence Higgins Trust and The Corner, and brands such as Abandon Ship, Yvonne’s and Xplore Dundee – who brought their rainbow-liveried Pride Bus for the day.

The crowds marched around Dundee city centre.

Lynne Short, Dundee City Council equalities spokeswoman, also at the front of the march, said she reported a homophobic incident to her bus driver on her way to the event – highlighting why Pride events are needed.

She said: “I grew up in black and white Dundee and today shows how far we have come, but if we don’t look after the equalities we fought for, then they can slip back.”

A man enjoys a beer while wearing a halo.
Caitlin McKay, 25. at the march.
The crowds enjoyed a great day out.
The CourieMarchers enjoying the live music.
Josh Sneddon, 21, and Eilidh Sturrock, 20. enjoying Dundee Pride.
Lindee Wickers and Kat A. Clysmic.
Linsey Beattie, with Emily Beattie, 14 and Beka Anderson, 14.
Martha Isles, 13, with dog Pointer Edie, and Linda Isles.
Miss Emma Van Drehver, real name Darren Davidson, who works for Asda home deliveries, with ASDA Dundee and Forfar teams.
This reveller was clearly a fan of Pride.
Poppy Moon Hurst with son Arowe Hurst, 1.
The crowds enjoying the live music on the stage on Saturday.
Thousands marched around Dundee city centre.
The Courier and The Evening Telegraph, CR0014471, CR0014467, People enjoying the live music on the stage.
Big crowds gathered for the live music at Slessor Gardens.
The crowd enjoying the live music on stage with 'Shiny Disco Ball' from Fun K Company.
The live music was a highlight for many.
There was a party atmosphere as revellers enjoyed the music.
An estimated 14,000 people attended Pride in Dundee this year.
This duo dressed up for the occassion.
Some of the crowd during the march around the city centre.
Yvonne Forsyth and Sandra Toyer in their pride gear.
Breaking