GALLERY: Thousands gather for Dundee Pride parade 2019

Around 14,000 of people took to the streets of Dundee in a sea of colour on Saturday for 2019’s Dundee Pride event.

Kicking off with a march from Steeple Church to Slessor Gardens, Dundee’s second ever Pride featured a market space and two stages at the Waterfront.

© DC Thomson

The parade was led by Shirley-Anne Somerville, minister for social security and older people, and Kilted Yoga star Finlay Wilson, who proposed to his boyfriend at a Pride parade in Washington DC earlier this year.

Alongside entertainment from musicians, DJs and drag artists, the Pride Village hosted stands from support services such as WRASAC, the Terrence Higgins Trust and The Corner, and brands such as Abandon Ship, Yvonne’s and Xplore Dundee – who brought their rainbow-liveried Pride Bus for the day.

© DC Thomson

Lynne Short, Dundee City Council equalities spokeswoman, also at the front of the march, said she reported a homophobic incident to her bus driver on her way to the event – highlighting why Pride events are needed.

She said: “I grew up in black and white Dundee and today shows how far we have come, but if we don’t look after the equalities we fought for, then they can slip back.”