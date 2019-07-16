Tuesday, July 16th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

GALLERY: Tele readers enjoy Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail – do you see anyone you know?

by Steven Rae
July 16, 2019, 11:49 am
Claire Glendinning, 44, from Arbroath.
Andrea, 35, and Gillian, 47.
Aria Morrison, 10 months, in Glasgow with Oor Ziggy.
Barry Smith at Queen Street in Glasgow.
Great-granny Mary Garvie, 93, from Dundee enjoying meeting Wullie at the Rep.
Heather McKenzie, 44, with Aff Yer Rocker Wullie at Edinburgh Railway Station.
James MacLean, Marc McGhee, Stacey McPherson and Derek Dunsire.
Keane Wilson, 10, from Dundee.
Niamh Brunton, 20, from Dundee on a night out with Woody in the city centre.
Murran Bertie, 5, from Kirriemuir with Oor Pete in Inverurie.
Parker Brunton, 2, from Dundee with his favourite statue in Balgay Park, Wullieosaurus.
Sophie, 4, loves to give Wullie a cuddle.
Stevie Ramsay and Graeme Hart at Edinburgh Airport.
Summer Anderson, aged 1, from Dundee, at the McManus Galleries.
Theresa in Edinburgh, having spent the whole day visiting all the statues.
When Wullie met Wullie in Glasgow.
Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail kicked off on June 17, with statues installed at a variety of locations across Scotland.

We’ve been asking our readers to send us selfies of them out and about enjoying the trail.

These are some of our favourite photos from this week.

The statues will be auctioned off, with money split between Archie and other Scottish children’s hospitals.

