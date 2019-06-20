GALLERY: Police in Dundee get involved with Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail

Police Scotland is supporting the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail, which is taking place across the country this summer, with its very own PC Murdoch challenge.

The OWBBT is a nationwide art trail with 200 life-size statues of Scottish icon Oor Wullie installed across five cities.

One very special statue has been painted in the style of PC Murdoch, the comic constable who always tries his best to keep Wullie out of trouble.

The statue, which comes complete with the policeman’s trademark moustache, will be going on a tour round all of Police Scotland’s 13 regional divisions in recognition of the work carried out by Scottish children’s hospital charities.

The trail is being held to raise awareness and vital funds for all of Scotland’s children’s hospital charities which help to provide the best possible care for half a million babies, children and young people each year.

Together The ARCHIE Foundation, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, in partnership and association with DC Thomson Media and Wild in Art, have created the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

It will be the biggest event of its kind ever to take place in Scotland, and the first time that all three children’s hospitals in Scotland will unite for the same purpose

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland officers will be engaging with the public who are participating in the trail over the next 12 weeks, helping to encourage awareness of personal safety, crime prevention, and good citizenship.

“Admittedly, Wullie himself isn’t particularly renowned for these attributes, but PC Murdoch has always tried his best to keep him on the right path!”

