IN PICTURES: Ghoulish walking dead raise cash and smiles with Dundee charity event

A spooktastic zombie walk has raised more than £300 for a Dundee charity.

The fun-loving participants donned their ripped costumes, scary make-up and fake blood ahead of Halloween to raise money for Dundee Women’s Aid.

Around 15 people turned out for the event on Saturday.

The Dundee Zombie Walk has been held annually in the city for the past eight years and is organised by former Dundee University student James Thomson.

Mr Thomson said: “The event went really well and everyone had a lot of fun.

“I’ve now moved home to Kent but the event is still really popular so I come up to Dundee every year to organise it.

“There wasn’t anything like this in Dundee when I started organising it in 2012, so I thought it would be a fun way to raise money for charities.”

Such is James’ affection for the zombie walk that he even proposed to his wife during the event back in 2014.

On Saturday, the walk started at Dundee University Students’ Union and continued around the city centre.

It was followed by an after-party at The Tinsmith.

