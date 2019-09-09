GALLERY: Flower power a hit with the public at popular Dundee festival

Dundee’s annual Flower and Food Festival was another roaring success as crowds flocked to Camperdown Park across the weekend.

The weather held up nicely, with top-class produce from within the city and beyond on display.

Thousands passed through the gates to see food demonstrations, horticultural displays, children’s activities, craft stalls and more.

Chefs Dean Banks and Gary MacLean both put on a show for those in attendance with food demos of some of their most-loved dishes.

Organiser Tony Boyle, Dundee City Council’s head of environment, said: “We are absolutely staggered with the response we’ve had from the public this year.

“This is a real community event, which has now run for the 31st year at Camperdown Park.

“What makes it special is that we have so many groups coming together. There are the floral groups, the vegetable-growing societies, food businesses, local bands and many more.

“There really is something for everyone. It was looking a bit shaky on Friday with the rain, but over the next two days, especially on Sunday, we were mobbed.”

© DC Thomson

He added: “In a few weeks’ time we’ll be starting preparations for next year’s festival.

“People don’t always realise how much work goes into it. It really does take a whole year.

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported us.”