GALLERY: Dundee Schools Music Theatre members showcase their talent

No one said musical theatre was easy and members of Dundee Schools Music Theatre have certainly been put through their paces this week.

The curtain will soon be rising on three shows in Dundee and to make sure they are prepared, cast members went on a two-night residential trip to St Andrews where they spent their days, from 9am-11pm, painstakingly perfecting the performances.

As if learning a whole show of choreography, songs and lines wasn’t enough, one group has an added task this year.

The 16-18 age group is performing 42nd Street, which starts its four-date run at the Whitehall Theatre on August 28.

They have had to nail the art of tap dancing, with most of the cast never having tapped before.

Lina Waghorn, producer and DSMT manager, said: “Each year we like to have a challenge for the groups.

“A few years ago it was Starlight Express when the cast used roller skates. Last year, the same group which is performing 42nd Street staged Phantom of the Opera which was much more operatic singing and this year members have had to learn to tap dance.

“Having never tap danced before, they have all done very well.

“Although the residential course is very hard work – it’s a bootcamp – the kids say it is the highlight of their year.

“It is showing them what it is really like to work in musical theatre and also teaching them life skills such as gaining confidence which they will use in the future.

“The groups are very diverse which is great, plus there are no auditions or fees to join DMST – it really is accessible to all.

“You don’t have to be able to sing or dance to join – you will learn.

“Some come with two left feet but it just shows that you really can do it if you put the work in.”

The theatre group has already staged a performance of Madagascar and next week the sixth year and older students will perform Evita at Dundee Rep from August 14-17, with almost all tickets sold.

Cats will then be performed at the Gardyne Theatre from August 21-24 before the tap dancing group takes to the Whitehall Theatre stage with 42nd Street from August 28-31.