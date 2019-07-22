Monday, July 22nd 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

GALLERY: Did your Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail picture feature this week?

by Steven Rae
July 22, 2019, 4:51 pm Updated: July 22, 2019, 4:53 pm
William Wallace, 4.
Alix, 9, and Liam, 3, love hunting for Oor Wullie.
Dundee youngster Ava Dryden, 5, up the Law.
Chloe and Gracie Glennie, aged 7 and 3.
Cohenn, aged 4, from Ardler.
Emily Brown, 6, from Barnhill.
Gracie, 7, Libby, 8, Bobbi, 7, and Louie, 3, up the The Law.
Gregor and Beth meet Wullie.
Harris Slane, aged 6 months, in Aberdeen.
Harry Brown with Oor Freddie.
Jack, 3, outside the McManus Galleries.
John James Harris, from Dundee.
Layla Dowdles, age 5, chuffed to meet Wullie up the Law.
Lesley McEwen, 60, from Broughty Ferry, sees the statue in Douglas Terrace.
Linda Nielson went out with her husband on an Oor Wullie hunt.
Megan Thornburn with three of the mini Wullies.
Nathan and Harris Baird, frp, Arbroath, outside Dundee train station.
Ross Inglis, 30, with Oor Freddie in Broughy Ferry.
Summer Gray, aged 7, from Perth, loving the Oor Willie hunt.
William Wallace, 4, outside Dundee Railway Station.

Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail kicked off on June 17, with statues installed at a variety of locations across Scotland.

We’ve been asking our readers to send us selfies of them out and about enjoying the trail.

These are some of our favourite photos from this week.

Keep sending your pictures to us via our Facebook page, and please remember to tell us the person’s name, age and where they are from.

 

The statues will be auctioned off, with money split between Archie and other Scottish children’s hospitals.

