Crowds descend on Waterfront to enjoy Dundee’s newest attraction

Hundreds of Dundee families have been out enjoying the city’s newest attraction – a 33-metre high big wheel in Slessor Gardens.

On Sunday October 4 the crowds did not let the grey clouds dampen their spirits as they went on the brand new big wheel ride to enjoy panoramic views across Dundee.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

The funfair ride was set up on the Waterfront on Friday by Thomson Events, and despite the bad weather calling off proceedings on Saturday, it was all systems go yesterday.

Previously John Thomson from Thomson Events had said he had been planning to take the big wheel to Dundee for some time, but had to postpone his original plans because of the coronavirus lockdown.

He also said the ride gets cleaned regularly and there are several hand sanitiser stations to stop the spread of Covid-19, as well as having a separate entrance and exit and rigorous track and trace systems in place.

The giant attraction will be open daily from 11am until 8pm from now until October 18, meaning it will be available throughout the region’s school holidays.