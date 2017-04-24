The Boozy Cow restaurant group, that donates all its profits to charity, has opened its Dundee eatery today.

Housed in the former Laings pub on Roseangle, the restaurant specialises in gourmet burgers and is the fourth from the chain owned by philanthropist Garreth Wood.

It has been announced that five local groups are among those set to benefit from the new Dundee restaurant.

They include the Hot Chocolate Trust, Mid-Lin Day Care, Dundee Woman’s Aid, Art Angel and Help for Kids.

The Boozy Cow also has restaurants in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Stirling and it’s hoped the chain will be able to donate at least £1 million a year to charities by 2020.

Prior to opening, Garreth said the response from Dundonians had been overwhelming and the believes the famous Laing’s beer garden will remain as popular as ever.

He said: “I’ve never before experienced such intense interest in a venue. People have been trying to book tables, phoning up about jobs. We’ve even had inquiries about corporate functions. I’m immensely excited about our new Dundee venue, as are our staff, and it’s clear the people of Dundee are, too.

“The charities we’ve partnered with do outstanding work in Dundee, from supporting disadvantaged children and young people to providing care to elderly people and helping women who have suffered from domestic abuse. I’m proud that we at Boozy Cow are donating our profits to help these fantastic causes.”

“I think people will particularly love our incredible beer garden, which boasts some spectacular views across the Tay, with plenty of room for people to enjoy a meal or some drinks on those all too precious sunny days, knowing that they’re helping give money to a local charity.

The philanthropist added: “There’s no one else doing what we’re doing. Boozy Cow is edgy, it’s exciting and distinctive yet still manages to be family-friendly, and its profits are going to important community causes.

“There’s nothing like this in Dundee.”