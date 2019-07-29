GALLERY: Arbroath students spend fortnight in Rwanda to help those in need

A group of Arbroath Academy pupils have been doing their bit to help people in Rwanda.

The group of 13 pupils and teachers headed to the east African country for a two-week stay where they were kept busy doing various projects.

Their group included Scotland international under-age footballer Leah Fleming, who brought with her football kit donated by Dundee’s East Craigie Juniors.

Leah, 17, is going to Dundee University to study geography in a couple of months time.

Her trip to Rwanda was her last act as an Arbroath Academy pupil and, like the others on the trip, she had to raise £1,000 to go on it.

She was impressed with the positivity of the people she met, despite the horrendous situation they have come through.

Leah said: “Despite the fact they do not have much in the way of home comforts, the people were so together. They were happy and contented.

“We worked with genocide survivors, kids and single mums.

“It was a very humbling experience and one I will never forget.”

One of the staff on the trip was Kenny Hare, head of physical education (PE) and home economics, who was making his fourth trip to Rwanda. The other staff were science teacher Evelyn Mitchell and PE teacher Ruth Semple.

Carnoustie man Callum Henderson founded Comfort Rwanda & Congo which began as Comfort Rwanda in 1999.

Its aim is to help the people in Rwanda and to support the recovery of genocide survivors.

That remit has continued to expand and, although this remains the focus, it now addresses wider issues of poverty in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Callum has run trips for different schools and the Arbroath kids are the latest to go to Rwanda.

Kenny said: “It was hard work for the time we were there.

“We worked with street kids, did some construction work and helped people set up small businesses.

“We are now endeavouring to get needy kids sponsorship so that their health care, etc, can be taken care of.”