Gaffer Robbie Neilson believes rested legs can be key to breaking Dundee United’s Ayr duck

Dundee United go into tonight’s clash with Ayr United looking for a first goal, never mind point, against the Honest Men this season.

Three clashes so far have seen Ayr chalk up eight goals without reply, including five when the teams last met at Tannadice back at the end of November.

Despite that, home boss Robbie Neilson believes the changes he’s made to his squad since the pair last met in January means his team are going in this time with a freshness.

“We’ve been looking back on the last three games, we’ve looked at the teams that have played,” he said.

“They were consistent with their team almost to a man. I think Lawrence Shankland came on after about 60 minutes last time but other than that it’s the same team, same subs all the time.

“You look at our team, first game different team, second game different team, third game different team and fourth game will be different team.

“We are going into this with a freshness and no real qualms about looking back and saying they did this or they did that.”

While it could be a much-changed side from those previous meetings, United could go with an unchanged starting line-up from last week’s draw up at leaders Ross County.

Defender Callum Booth has recovered from a thigh knock suffered against Queen of the South a fortnight ago but Robbie may decide to go with the men who dominated most of the proceedings up in Dingwall.

Attacker Cammy Smith is back running after missing the three games through injury but will not be ready for this one.

And while defender Freddy Frans remains a long-term absentee because of a torn groin, he is making good progress.