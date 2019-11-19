Gaffer McPake says Dundee have all the tools needed to get title run back on track

Dundee manager James McPake believes he has all the tools to get it right as his side prepares to get back to business in the Championship.

By the time Dundee take to the field at Inverness on Saturday, they will have been out of action since the 2-0 derby defeat to Dundee United at Dens nearly a fortnight ago.

James and his Dee troops have had plenty of time to reflect on that result and their season to date since then. And he feels they are ready to turn a corner.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“I’ve no complaints with my squad and I’ve been well-backed,” he said.

“I’ve got the tools here, we just need to get it right and we will because we’ve got a good bunch of characters in there.

“We’ve got good footballers who know how to turn things round and have played in big games who will turn things around.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter