Gaffer McPake feels Dundee need to win every game to push for promotion

Dundee boss James McPake believes his side are facing “different demands” as they aim to string two wins together after last Saturday’s success over Alloa.

It is a feat the Dark Blues haven’t managed in league football since May 2018, when they overcame Hamilton then Ross County, as they travel to Greenock to face Morton.

That last winning sequence was achieved in the Premiership as Dundee avoided relegation post-split.

The pressure was high then. However, now, James insists a different type of pressure is on the Dee as they go into games expecting to win.

“I don’t think you can underestimate how tough it is,” he said ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Cappielow.

“It’s difficult after relegation and, I’ve thought this one through, when you’re in the Premiership you don’t need to win every game.

“I know that sounds daft, yeah the top teams do but to stay in the league you don’t need to win every game.

“Talking about the levels we were at, we were in the top six but your aim at this club was to stay in the division, first and foremost.

“It’s a different pressure now. In this league, you need to win every game.

“We’re in a position where, if we want to go and have a successful season, we need to win as many games as we can.

“There are different demands on us but we need to deal with that and go out and prove we can handle that.”

Dundee can open up a gap on the Ton with victory as they look to go on a run to climb the table.

“It’s a really tough place to go. They’ve had a decent start to their season so we’re under no illusions about how tough this is going to be,” James added.

“It needs to be more than two. We need to go and win three or four games here or there.

“You need to put those wee runs together, any team that’s done well in this league does it and then the games where you’re not so good you still need to dig deep and get a win.

“We’ve showed a lot of qualities in terms of being able to do that against Ayr and Alloa. When you’re thinking back, does last season affect them? Questions were being asked but we showed real character to hold onto that lead (against Alloa).”