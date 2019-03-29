Gaffer Jim McIntyre thanks Dundee faithful as they snap up St Mirren tickets

Jim McIntyre has thanked Dundee supporters for answering the call for tomorrow’s relegation battle at St Mirren.

As many as 1,500 fans will make the trip to Paisley to back their team in their bid to open a four-point gap to the Buddies at the bottom of the Premiership.

And the manager believes having such a big support behind the team has to be a help. He also admits it’s no more than he’s come to expect.

“I’ve got to thank the support,” he said.

“They’ve been brilliant during this tough run without a victory.

“For them to sell out our allocation says it all.

“This is a major opportunity to pick up points and our supporters recognise that.

“They’re backing us to the hilt and it’s up to us to give them the performance they deserve.”

Jim is in no doubt how vital both teams are viewing tomorrow’s clash.

“St Mirren will see it as an opportunity to get off the bottom, while it’s an opportunity for us to open up a bit of a gap.

“We need to concentrate on our game plan and keep doing the right things.”

Although defender Andrew Davies is out for the season after breaking his foot for a second time before he’s even made his debut, Dundee will be boosted by the return of striker Andrew Nelson.

He’d hit four goals before a calf problem ruled him out last month but has been training well.

“He’s done two weeks of training,” added Jim.

“He’s, obviously, a player who has hit the target for us and he’s a real threat. It’s good to have him back.”

Craig Curran is also over the stomach problem that meant he was only on the bench for the defeat against Celtic a fortnight ago.