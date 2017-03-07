Kosta Gadzhalov can be the ideal replacement for Julen Etxabeguren when Dundee travel to play St Johnstone this weekend at McDiarmid Park.

That’s the verdict of former Dark Blues centre-half Bobby Mann, who has watched on with interest over the past few weeks as Paul Hartley’s men have battled to claim a place in the Premiership’s top six.

Back-to-back wins against Rangers and Motherwell appeared to put the Dens men firmly in the driving seat but last Wednesday’s 1-0 reverse against Partick at home knocked the wind out of their sails slightly.

Adding to their disappointment last week was the injury suffered by Etxabeguren who had to stretchered off with what is a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Spaniard’s absence leaves a space in the heart of the Dundee defence alongside skipper Darren O’Dea for Saturday’s trip to Perth.

And Mann feels Gadzhalov should get the nod ahead Kevin Gomis as Dundee look to close the gap on their Tayside rivals to just four points.

“Gadzhalov has done OK when he’s come in and has never let the team down,” said Mann.

“I think he goes about his business quietly and is a bit of an unsung hero but I think the fans like his robust style of play.

“I thought Kevin Gomis was excellent when he first came to the club but I think he lacks a bit of pace and I’m not sure if he can cope with the physicality of Scottish Football.”

While Mann is hoping the Dark Blues can get the much-coveted top-six slot, he’d be happy just to see them keep as far away from the danger zone as possible.

“The top six would be nice but, for me, the main thing is keeping as far away from the bottom as they can.

“I originally thought 37 points would be enough to stay out of trouble but then you see Inverness beating Rangers and Hamilton beating Aberdeen, so I think Dundee will need 39-40 points to be safe.

“That won’t be easy but there is good energy in the team at the moment with Mark O’Hara and James Vincent in midfield and Craig Wighton coming in off the left-wing.

“I also think Henrik Ojamaa has done well since he came in although he looked a little bit flat — as did the whole team — in the loss to Partick.”

Although St Johnstone have been going through something of a sticky spell by their own standards, Mann, who spent two-and-a-half years there as a kid under Alex Totten, warns about the dangers Dundee will face at the weekend.

“Saints have been a bit inconsistent this season, especially at home, which is not like them.

“But they are a well-drilled side with a good manager in Tommy Wright and it will be tough for Dundee.

“I also like Steven MacLean, who is a threat up front, while Murray Davidson, if he plays, is always a danger when making forward runs from the middle of the park.

“Looking back at the first game at McDiarmid Park this season, Dundee started quite well and missed a good chance to get in front.

“But then Saints got a goal and Dundee fell out the game in the second half and lost another goal before eventually going down 2-1.”

However, Mann will be among the Dundee support on Saturday and he has urged them to play their part in what would be a massive three points for the team.

“Dundee fans always turn out in numbers at McDiarmid, and Saturday will be no different. I’m sure they’ll get right behind the team.”