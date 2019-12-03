Tech Talk: Derek Uchman continues his look at Christmas gadgets for women (Part 2)

We don’t want to panic anyone, but December starts tomorrow. Christmas is just 26 days away. So to help you, we present the second in our two-part look at gadget ideas for women

MUSE 2

£239

The Muse 2 is a headband that helps you meditate by giving you real-time feedback on brain activity, heart rate, breathing and body movements, thanks to seven sensors. The aim is to teach you to regain focus and reap the benefits of being more mindful. If this sounds a bit Gwyneth Paltrow, don’t worry. The Muse 2 actually works. In fact, it has become part of my daily routine.

Loewe Klang M1

£169

Loewe have a reputation for quality gear that is pricey. Well, meet Bluetooth speaker Klang M1 – the price is actually a bargain, and the quality is still there. For example, the rose gold plating uses actual, real-life gold. Sound is sensational, too. Inside the box are two high/mid-range speakers and two mid/bass speakers for a full, round sound. Also, you’ll get 12 hours of play on one charge. Nice.

Fitbit Versa 2

£199.99

Fitbit’s best-looking tracker is also a smart watch. The interface is superb, and the breakdown of fitness and sleep metrics is clear and easy to understand. There’s no GPS, though, so you’ll need to take your phone when going outdoors. Most messaging platforms are supported, but you may find one or two omissions. Overall, think of the Versa 2 as a superb tracker combined with a decent smart watch.