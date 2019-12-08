Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews more Christmas gadgets for men

Forget scarves and socks – give the bloke in your life something he will really appreciate. In the first of our two-parter, we look at toys for big boys

Activ5

£119.99

Dubbed “the tiny gym” the Activ5 is a portable fitness device which uses isometrics to tone and strengthen muscles when you’re otherwise idle (ie at the office or in front of the TV). Targets are set and monitored on an app. Despite some daft games being included to motivate, this is a serious bit of kit which can benefit people of all ages, including the elderly.

JAM Spun Out turntable

£99.99

Looking like a “proper” turntable, the Spun Out is chocca with functions, including the ability to digitise your vinyl collection, and a Bluetooth connection. Belt-driven, it will handle 78s as well as albums and 45s, and even has a headphone jack. Sound quality is reasonable rather than outstanding. Bizarrely, the power button is hidden at the back. That aside, the Spun Out is one of the better entry-level turntables.

Rocketbook Everlast Fusion

£34.99

Bridging the gap between the worlds of digital and good old-fashioned analogue, the Everlast Fusion is a reusable notebook with different templates, such as calendars, to-do lists etc which can be scanned on to the accompanying app. Icons dictate whether an image or pdf is sent to the cloud storage of your choice. It sounds a bit gimmicky, but can be genuinely useful.