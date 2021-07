The site of Forfar’s 19th century poorhouse is on the brink of redevelopment as a multi-million pound supported housing project.

Pandemic-delayed plans for the demolition of The Gables on Arbroath Road have been lodged with Angus Council by Caledonia Housing Association in a scheme for the creation of 21 new homes.

The Gables has been home to adults with learning disabilities since it opened in the late 1970s.