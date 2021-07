Dundee firm GA Engineering Sliding Head has hailed a major machinery investment as it recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

Despite the challenges the pandemic has presented to the manufacturing industry, the city firm has seen strong growth this year.

Part of Pryme Group, it has spent a six-figure sum on two new Star Micronics sliding head lathes.

It takes the number of machines at its site at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate to 27.