Future of Tayside and Fife travel agents uncertain under TUI plans to axe 166 stores

The future of TUI branches in Dundee and Broughty Ferry hang in the balance.

Yesterday the holiday firm announced plans to axe 166 of its high street stores across the UK as part of a cost-cutting drive.

The Dundee and Broughty Ferry branches are both currently listed online as temporarily closed.

A TUI spokeswoman told the Tele she could not confirm which stores would be affected, as a consultation period was still ongoing.