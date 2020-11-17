Future of Dundee’s Grosvenor Casino in doubt unless coronavirus rules are changed

Dozens of jobs at Dundee’s casino are in jeopardy unless the Scottish Government eases coronavirus restrictions.

That was the warning issued by Grosvenor, who stated that 70 jobs in Dundee were at risk – and the casino itself – unless the venue can open again within four months.

Head of operations Debbie Husband said: “Our Dundee casino is one our most significant contributors in Scotland, with 70 very experienced staff, many of whom have spent many dedicated years with us.

“Obviously we’ve been closed for some time because we are unable to trade unless its level one or zero.”

While pubs, bars and restaurants are able to continue to trade in Level 2 or below, the shutters came down on casino venues when the Scotland Strategic Framework was announced.

The firm has since appealed to the Scottish Government for equal parity.

Debbie said she was proud of the casino’s place in the local Dundee community – it provided free meals to blue light services during lockdown – but felt it suffered from being a “a poorly understood industry.”

“We are being clumped in with nightclubs, for example, but have 30,000 square feet of floorspace in Dundee – our social distancing metrics are second to none.

“We’ve reduced our capacity to 60% and spent £2 million across the estate to install plexi-glass, social distancing markings etc and I’d like to understand why we’re not being treated equitably.

“Since we opened our doors in Scotland after lockdown we’ve had 30,000 unique visitors and just one Covid case, and that was an employee who self declared.

“Incredibly, our business has been able to avoid significant redundancies so far but we had to go to shareholders to raise £70m in equity to keep our heads above water. That’s not sustainable.

“I’m really concerned about the mental wellbeing of my colleagues, especially with Christmas coming. It’s really worrying.”

In addition to redundancies, Debbie said that without a change to current category rules the future of the casino itself was in question.

“100%,” she said, “If we can’t get out of this situation, our venues would potentially have to close their doors.”

If you're worried about your gambling activity, there are steps you can take to help you stay in control. Set limits, don't chase losses and don't gamble if you feel angry or anxious. If you need to talk, the National Gambling Helpline offers confidential advice. ☎️0808 802 133. pic.twitter.com/7APES3RhEW — Betting and Gaming Council (@BetGameCouncil) November 4, 2020

Grosvenor has launched a petition asking customers across Scotland to write to the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, to enable the recovery of the sector by allowing casinos to open in level 2.

Andrew Miller, a 30-year-old dad of two and general manager at Grosvenor Casino Dundee has worked with the company for six years.

He said the casino’s closure had put a lot of pressure on his family life and in the workplace.

“The impact the closures are having on the staff I would say is causing a lot of uncertainty,” he said.

“Just as our colleagues were trying to get back to normality, we had to close once again. To see the team have to go through that experience and seeing how it’s going to affect them is difficult.

“At the end of the day, it is our livelihoods at stake.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are committed to ensuring no restriction is in place a moment longer than necessary to protect public health and reduce transmission of the virus.

“We will continue to build on our constructive dialogue with the industry and listen to their experiences and concerns as we move through the crisis.

“We are doing everything we can with the powers we have to help businesses, offering support which now exceeds £2.3 billion and provides grants to businesses required by law to close.

“We would like to have the flexibility to go further and are considering what could be done to mitigate closures and job losses as much as possible. As part of this we will continue to press the UK Government for more fiscal powers so we can have the flexibility required to fully support the needs of the industry.”