Future of Dundee sports centre secured as charity lodges application to create a social hub

The future of a sports centre looks like it will be secured after a sports charity lodged an application to create a facility for vulnerable members of the community.

In August fears were raised by union bosses the Lynch Centre would be shut after staff were called in for meetings with Leisure and Culture bosses, though closure was never mooted.

Street Soccer, a charity which uses football to help people to change their lives for the better, put forward an application to carry out £64,000 worth if work at the Lynch Centre, which is in one of the most deprived areas of the city.

The application to outlined plans to create an additional room at the sports hub. It is intended that certain existing walls will be demolished and new glazed partitions will be constructed.

The proposed work is part of a wider plan by the charity to “increase the chances of real change” by giving vulnerable members of the community a space to get help and support.

Norman Gill, chief operating officer, said: “What we are looking to do is work with other organisations in the city to address homelessness.

“A byproduct of this is that we are creating a space to address social isolation, and one of the key things is that we have programmes on site so that these needs are met. We don’t have a name for it yet but it is also a learning centre for people to come to.

“It’s a great space in the Lynch Centre and we want to show that this is a model that can work.”

David Mackenzie, who is the Dundee regional manager of the charity, added: “What it is about is facilitating change through football.

“The Lochee ward is an area which has been impacted by drugs and metal health and we want to start off addressing the local needs. Mental health is often talked about but less so physical but the two are linked.

“We want to provide support to vulnerable people and provide an environment to make positive change.”

Union bosses have also welcomed the latest developments, highlighting that jobs will be secured by the proposed work.

Bob McGregor, of Unite, said: “I had actually raised this with Leisure and Culture and it is what we expected.

“We were concerned about the staff but they have said there will be no staff losses and it will diversifying the facilities at the Lynch Centre, with staff working there and the Menzieshill community hub.”

A Leisure And Culture Dundee spokesman said: “We are continuing work with our partner Street Soccer to allow them to develop targeted programmes.

“We are proud to be associated with such an inspirational social enterprise and their fantastic work with communities in Dundee.”