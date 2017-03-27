Co-op supermarket bosses are in talks with landlords over the future of their central Blairgowrie outlet, sparking fears for its future.

The retail giant confirmed it was in discussions about the Wellmeadow branch, amid speculation it was in line for the axe.

A spokeswoman said the store and the attached post office were trading as normal but could not rule out a future closure.

“The lease on the Co-op store in Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie, is due to expire within the next 12 months, so we are currently in talks with the landlord,” she added.