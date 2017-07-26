Fury as Primark sells padded bras to children as young as 7

Primark has been criticised for selling padded bras to children as young as even years old.

The high street store sells ‘my first bra’ which offers two pink polka dot bras for £5.

Actress Emma Linley, who starred in a Channel 5 soap, Family Affairs, has voiced her concern on social media.

According to Edinburgh Evening News, she said: “Do Primark sell padded pants for seven to 13-year boys to make their genitals seem bigger?

“So boys are OK as they are but girls need enhancement?”

Speaking to the Sun, she vowed to campaign against the sale of the bras saying: “I have two young girls. I do not want them facing puberty with this to deal with.”

Writing on social media, she said: “There is a sticker on them that says ‘my first bra’.

“I asked the manager for her thoughts on this, did she think it appropriate that the message to young girls here, is that by the time they are buying their first bra they are also buying the idea that their boobs are not normal the way they are?

“Not perfect enough or big enough?”

Primark denied the bras were padded and said they are in fact “moulded”.

A spokesman told The Sun: “We would like to be absolutely clear that these bras are moulded, not padded.

“‘My first bra’ ranges are designed and constructed purely for support, comfort, and modesty and adhere to the BRC’s childrenswear guidelines.

“There is no enhancement. This type of moulded bra is extremely common, and selling them is entirely normal practice on the high street.”

In 2010 Primark announced it would stop selling padded bikini tops for girls as young as seven, after widespread criticism that they sexualised children.