Fury over rubbish dumped outside council home in Douglas

Residents in Douglas have voiced their disgust after a tenant moved out of their flat and left bags of rubbish piled up in the front garden.

As many as 20 bin bags – including clothing and toys – were left behind in Ballantrae Place after tenants moved away from the property in recent days.

A number of neighbours said the rubbish had been there in the weeks prior but had become more exposed to the whole street after a man – believed to be one of the occupants – was witnessed ripping the fence away from the front garden last week.

One resident said the police were called after they witnessed the incident shortly before the man took the wooden fence away in a wheelie bin.

Police confirmed they attended last week’s bizarre incident before offering “advice and assistance”.

Those living nearby said they had also contacted the council to remove the “eyesore” waste.

A resident, who declined to be named, said there were still bags of rubbish piled up on Friday evening. He added: “The waste had been there for a few weeks but the fence was removed on Wednesday and the rubbish became more visible.

“At one point there were 20 bags of rubbish in the garden but it has gone down as people have walked by and rummaged through it.

“It is a bit minky to have left it there like that, especially as a removal van had come and collected other items from inside the property for the tenant.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s Dundee City Council’s responsibility in the first instance but now the tenant has gone I think they have an obligation to remove it.”

A letter on the front door says the locks have now been changed.

One female tenant added it was “ridiculous” it had been left in that condition.

She added: “It does leave a bad impression for the whole area to have that stuff just lying there like that – it’s an absolute eyesore.”

A spokesman for the council added: “We are aware of the issue. So called fly-tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights the areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity. Action can include issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”