Fury over ‘lockdown litter’ piling up in Broughty Ferry

Calls have been made for walkers to show more care for footpaths and walkways after piles of discarded coffee cups and litter began mounting in recent days.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he was appalled and disgusted on his daily walk at the weekend when he came across dozens of discarded cardboard coffee cups.

He said he was horrified at how disrespectful people were being to their own community and is now appealing to those out on their walk to make sure they take their own “lockdown litter” home.

Mr Duncan said: “I have received loads of complaints about the rubbish that has been left strewn all around the walkway and cycle way between Douglas Terrace and the grassy beach area in Broughty Ferry.

“Obviously in these current pandemic circumstances there is little else to do but go for a walk and Broughty Ferry waterfront is a most attractive place to do so and, given the freezing weather, it’s no surprise that people should take a hot drink with them.”

© SYSTEM

“Nevertheless I am appalled that people who apparently can be bothered to lug around a hot drink cannot be bothered to take the empty cup to the nearest bin – of which there are a lot in the Ferry – but think it perfectly alright to just abandon their litter to the elements for someone else to clean up.

“This is utterly disrespectful to the beautiful environment they came to enjoy.

“I have asked the council to do more to meet what I think is a much increased demand during these unprecedented times but feel strongly that all of us need to take responsibility for our own actions.”

Broughty Ferry Community Council said it shared Mr Duncan’s concern at the increase in litter in the area.

A spokeswoman said: “It is up to each individual to take responsibility for the environment we live in and if bins are full we we would just appeal to people please take your litter home, whether its a takeaway cup or your dog’s business.”

“Our leisure time is now limited to outside activities such walking and running so we all need to be mindful that keeping outdoor areas clean and safe should be a top priority for everyone so we can all enjoy the fantastic surroundings we are privileged to have here in the Broughty Ferry area.

“We understand that city council services are under pressure and certainly more bin emptying and street cleaning would be very welcome. It’s time for everyone to pitch in and do their bit to get us through this difficult period.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We will take the appropriate action at the location.

“We ask that residents take pride when navigating the city and dispose of any rubbish appropriately, in order to keep Dundee’s outdoors an enjoyable experience for all.”