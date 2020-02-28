Fury at bosses’ silence as Dundee worker sent home due to ‘coronavirus’ concerns

Workers at a Dundee industrial unit have criticised managers for appearing to downplay a risk of coronavirus after a colleague’s family returned from Italy.

Staff at the Dover Fueling Solutions facility at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate claim bosses are keeping them “in the dark” on reports an employee was sent home.

The worker, who the Tele is choosing not to name, reportedly came into work on Tuesday after spending time with members of his family who had returned from the European country.

They were self-quarantining per Foreign Office advice. Upon learning of the contact Dover bosses sent the worker home, but reportedly instructed him not to tell colleagues why.

A Dover employee, speaking to the Tele on condition of anonymity, said it was “shocking” that company bosses were not keeping staff informed.

He said: “The guy came in and said his family had been quarantined after visiting Italy.

“He was telling everyone this but was then told not to tell anybody else.

“People aren’t being told they’ve been in contact with him – that’s the main problem.”

There is no suggestion at this time that the worker or his family are carrying the disease.

In response, Dover said it would not comment on individual staff. It did not deny the claims put to the Tele.

A spokeswoman said: “As a global company, Dover Fueling Solutions is actively monitoring the spread of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

“Our employees are our top priority, and we are committed to taking every step to safeguard their health; however, it is Company policy not to comment on individual personnel.

“At this time, we have no confirmed cases of any of our employees having contracted the virus.”

Coronavirus-hit country travel advice

If you have returned from these specific areas since 19 February, you should call NHS 111 and stay indoors and avoid contact with other people even if you do not have symptoms:

Iran

Specific lockdown areas in northern Italy as designated by the Government of Italy

‘Special care zones’ in South Korea as designated by the Government of the Republic of South Korea

Hubei province (returned in the past 14 days)

If you have returned from these areas since 19 February and develop symptoms, however mild, you should stay indoors at home and avoid contact with other people immediately and call NHS 111. You do not need to follow this advice if you have no symptoms.

Northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini)

Vietnam

Cambodia

Laos

Myanmar

The Foreign Office is warning Brits not to travel to ten small towns in the north of Italy which have been isolated by the Italian authorities.

People returning from virus-stricken areas are being advised to self-isolate for a period of two weeks – the gestation period for COVID-19 – as a precaution.

In Scotland, none of the 427 tests to date of those returning from priority countries have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Tayside, public health workers have been temporarily pulled away from day-to-day duties to field calls from the public looking for advice and assurance.

Health chiefs are receiving daily briefings based on World Health Organisation data.

Dr Drew Walker, director of public health, said this week: “We’ve had to pull people off their normal work…we’re dealing with a very large number of enquiries.

“It’s too early to say the extent to which we should be worried. What is happening in Italy is an indication of what could happen (here). It’s not outwith the realms of imagination.

“But it’s also possible we could go through the next number of months without what’s happening in Italy happening here.

“The confidence intervals are pretty wide at the moment.”

However, Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman has warned that a positive case is probably inevitable.

She said: “Though the risk to individuals remain low, and all test results have come back negative so far, the Chief Medical Officer has advised that it is highly likely that we will see a positive case in Scotland as coronavirus continues to spread.

“We are expecting an outbreak and are working hard to ensure we have plans in place to contain it as best we can.”