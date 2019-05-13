Fury as fly-tippers blight Dundee woodland walk route

A community group has hit out after a picturesque belt of farmland was used as a dumping ground by fly-tippers.

The Friends of Clatto group was formed a year ago and members meet up for walks in the countryside and help maintain scenic spots.

Secretary Dorothy McHugh, 70, from St Mary’s, hit out at the litter that has been hurled into fields.

She said: “It’s disgusting. We are a group that uses the Clatto area for walking dogs and walks in the countryside.

“We appreciate the green space, so to see that mess was a shock.

“We have been working in partnership with the council and its environmental services people have been fabulous.

“Normally when we see something like this we report it to them and they are very good and come out quickly.

“But this is not on council land, it is on a farmer’s land and last year there was a load of rubbish left further down that field.

“It must have taken whoever did this a while to dump it because there are quilts and a mirror and lots of household rubbish.

“It would have taken some effort to get it from the car park at the bottom to this field. Unless they have driven up a nearby path that they should not drive on.”

She added: “They have left two separate loads. The first was dumped about a week ago and the other lot was a few days ago.

“It is just disgusting. We are trying to make improvements to the place and this is what happens.”

Farmer Iain Bett, who owns the South Auchray Farm where the flytipping took place, hadn’t replied to a request for comment before the Tele went to press.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “So called fly-tipping is antisocial behaviour that blights the communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”

Culprits can be reported on the council’s website.