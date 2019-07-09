Further reports ordered on man who glassed twin brothers at Dundee bar

Further reports have been ordered on a man who admitted glassing twin brothers in a pub.

James Reddichan “ran at speed” and struck Andrew and Michael Barrie with glasses after a row at Ross’s Bar.

All three became involved in an argument that initially involved Andrew Barrie and another pub-goer. A row ensued but the situation eventually calmed down.

Words continued to be exchanged between all involved before Reddichan, 36, picked up two glasses and struck both Barrie brothers with them.

Reddichan, of Craigiebarn Road, pleaded guilty on indictment to striking Andrew Barrie on the head with a glass, punching him on the head and body, butting him and trying to strike him further with a glass on August 25 last year.

Sentence was further deferred until next month for a psychological assessment.