More repairs needed to damaged bridge between Dundee and Perth due to ‘extensive damage’

The reopening of the A90 Glencarse bridge has been delayed by three weeks, after engineers found more “extensive damage”.

The bridge on the A90 between Dundee and Perth was badly damaged a year ago when a high vehicle struck it, and an extensive programme of repairs has been carried out on the bridge ever since to bring it back into safe working order.

After engineers successfully completed repairs to the underside of the bridge, they moved on to repairing the top of the structure in August.

However, after removing the road surface on top of the bridge, engineers found more extensive damage to vital parts of the bridge and the repairs are now expected to take another three weeks to complete.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “Engineers have been working continuously on the programme of complex repairs at Glencarse overbridge in order to safely reopen the bridge to road users.

“During the repairs, engineers located unforeseen heavily damaged areas of concrete and steel below the road surface in need of repair, so our programme has had to be adjusted to accommodate these essential phases.

“Teams are doing everything they can to repair the bridge as quickly and safely as possible to allow it to be reopened to road users.”

The engineers are now continuing to repair the bridge, and it is expected to be reopened around mid-November.

Currently the bridge is closed to all traffic, and although this does not affect motorists on the A90, anyone travelling between Glencarse and St Madoes has to be diverted locally.