Further progress on protection of Dundee’s coastal communities as £15.5m scheme continues

Further progress has been made on the £15.5 million flood defence system Dundee City Council is building in Broughty Ferry.

Following completion of a temporary working platform along the beach between Douglas Terrace and Fisher Street, piling works on the latest phase of the flood protection scheme are set to get under way.

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Flood protection for our coastal communities is crucial, and as well as ensuring effectiveness and value for money, this scheme will be attractive and in keeping with the buildings and streetscape around it.

“A lot of preparation work went into making sure that people and properties are protected in the best possible way with the minimum loss of amenity.

“It will also incorporate active travel works and we have kept the community informed and engaged at every step of the process.”

Preparatory work on the scheme included ground conditions and ground water levels investigations to help inform the design and construction of the final scheme which is designed to reduce the risk of flooding to residential, open space, community and businesses within Broughty Ferry through works along Douglas Terrace, James Place, Fisher Street and Beach Crescent.

Contractor McLaughlin and Harvey arrived on site at the end of May to construct a compound which adheres to social distancing measures in line with Scottish Government Guidance on Covid-19.

To minimise vibration and noise the piling work will be carried out using a rotary bored auger.

The latest phase of work to construct 1.2km of sea and flood protection walls will also include improvements to the pedestrian and cycling infrastructure between Broughty Ferry Castle and the west end of Douglas Terrace.

McLaughlin and Harvey design consultants, who are Wates Construction Ltd’s sub-contractors in Scotland, produced the specification and design of the Broughty Ferry Flood Protection Scheme along with the council’s in-house structural and civil engineering teams.

A number of community benefits are built into the contract including commitments to use local suppliers and offer job opportunities to local people.

The scheme is expected to be completed by summer 2022.