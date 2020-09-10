Further positive case of coronavirus linked to pupil at high school in Dundee

An additional positive case has been linked to St John’s RC High School in Dundee.

Contacting tracing has been carried out and a small number of pupil close contacts have been identified and parents have been contacted by education staff to advise that their child should self-isolate, health bosses have said.

There is no evidence of transmission occurring in the school, which remains open.

NHS Tayside Consultant in Public Health Medicine Dr Daniel Chandler said: “I would like to reassure parents that if you have not been contacted individually this means that your child has not been identified as a contact of the cases in the school, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“Risk assessments are being carried out, however, parents should be assured that all appropriate precautions are in place and the schools remain open.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services said: “Parents may be feeling more anxious as positive cases are identified in schools, however we are working closely with colleagues in Public Health to ensure there is a swift and appropriate response to ensure pupil and staff safety.”

Further information for parents and staff is available at the Tayside Cares website.