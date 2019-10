A thief who stole two cans of cider from a newsagents has been given further time in prison.

Gary Hannan, of Earn Crescent, admitted stealing the alcohol from the Charleston Convenience Store, Craigowan Road, on May 15 while subject to a bail order.

Solicitor Jim Caird explained to Sheriff Christopher Shead that the 40-year-old was currently serving a prison sentence in relation to other matters.

He was jailed for four months.