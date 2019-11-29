Further investigations into whether man accused of historic child sex offences is fit to stand trial

Further investigations are to be made as to whether a man accused of historic child sex offences is fit to stand trial.

Joseph McLean, of Southampton, denies using lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards two children between December 1993 and January 2003 at various addresses in Dundee.

McLean allegedly touched the children inappropriately at homes in the Hilltown, Charleston and Douglas areas.

The 55-year-old suffers from multiple sclerosis and requires the use of a wheelchair.

McLean’s trial was postponed until February for a report detailing his fitness to undergo trial proceedings and any requirements.