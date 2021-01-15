Further hearing fixed for pensioner facing historic sex abuse allegations

A further hearing has been fixed for a 76-year-old man facing historic sexual abuse allegations.

David Tassie is accused of indecently assaulting three different men in the Dryburgh area of Dundee between December 1986 and December 1993.

Prosecutors allege Tassie induced the first man to touch him indecently and remove his clothing on various occasions between December 14 1986 and June 30 1989.

He allegedly induced the man to lie on a bed and perform a sex act.

Between July 16 1989 and October 16 1991, Tassie allegedly rubbed his body against a second man, rubbed his leg, touched and squeezed his body and touched him indecently over his clothing.

It is alleged Tassie induced a third man to touch him indecently before performing a sex act on him between July 1 1991 and December 17 1993.

Tassie, of Baldovan Road, was not present when the case called for a first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a further first diet for May.

