Further fundraising options for supporters of Montrose Playhouse cinema plans announced

Details have emerged of how people in Montrose can “own” part of a multi-million-pound cinema and community hub, which will open its doors next year.

The Montrose Playhouse team is set to embark on a reward-based crowdfunding programme where people in the community and businesses can further support the building they have helped open.

The community will be given the chance to buy into the project with items such as an engraved brick, sponsor a seat, sponsor a step, opening night tickets, sponsor a screen or even sponsor the whole building.

The project was the brainchild of architect David Paton who said the extra money raised will go towards start-up capital to cover equipment, furniture, staffing, stock and web design.

It comes after the dedicated team led by Mr Paton was awarded £2.2 million from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant fund to make the vision a reality.

Mr Paton said: “The team will have a huge amount to focus on over the coming months including a reward-based crowdfunding programme where people in the community and businesses can get involved by buying into the project.

“We estimate that the build will take about 12-14 months so we would like to see the Playhouse open late summer or into autumn next year.

“I have dreamed of a cinema in Montrose since I was young and being part of opening one that’s for the community by the community will just be overwhelming.”