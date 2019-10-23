More reports for Dundee barber who attacked mum’s disabled boyfriend and spat at police

Further reports have been ordered on a man who admitted attacking his mum’s disabled boyfriend and spitting on police.

Callum Butler, 23, left James McKinsley – who has a glass eye and suffers from emphysema – bruised and swollen after repeatedly punching and choking him during his attack on Bonnygate, Cupar, on May 19.

The incident started after Butler’s now-deceased mother took exception to him bringing a group of people to her home.

Sentence on Butler has been deferred on multiple occasions. At his last court appearance, a sheriff warned the Hazel Drive man that he was risking a jail term after failing to turn up for a psychological assessment.

Following a motion by solicitor Anika Jethwa, sentence was further deferred until November 8 for new criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.