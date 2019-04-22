Further cuts to bank opening hours in Dundee and Angus blasted by customers

Another branch of the TSB in Dundee is set to reduce its opening hours for customers.

From July, the Craigiebank TSB on Arbroath Road will only open three days a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The move follows an announcement earlier this month that the same thing is to happen at the bank’s Lochee High Street branch, also from July.

Branches in Carnoustie, Arbroath, Brechin and Montrose are among others to be affected in the Tayside area.

Arbroath Road newsagent Mohammad Yaqub said the move could have negative implications.

Mr Yaqub said: “This could have a major effect on local customers and businesses.

“If the bank is only open three days a week it could mean that there are fewer people walking about in the area and using the local shops.

“This could have a real impact on local businesses. It could make the area much quieter if people are not out to use the bank. It is also likely to impact on the many elderly residents in this area.

“They regularly use the branch and, from what I have seen, it always seems to be pretty busy. It’s really disappointing news.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Brian Bowman said: “I told TSB executives that their senior management in Edinburgh and London should visit communities before they rubber-stamp any decisions.

“I think they would see just how damaging the withdrawal of banks is for some high streets.”

A TSB spokesman said: “From the end of July, TSB Craigiebank will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9.30am-4.30pm.

“Customer usage of our Craigiebank branch has been decreasing and has dropped by 16% in comparison to a year ago.

“In addition, 90% of customers also use another branch, digital or telephone banking to access TSB services.”