Further calls for safe drug consumption areas in Dundee after used needles found

Further calls for safe drug consumption areas in Dundee have been made after used needles were found at two city centre locations within a matter of hours.

Dundee’s Rapid Response Team were called to both Mecca bingo in Nethergate and the Howff Cemetery to remove drug paraphernalia this week.

Several items including syringes were discovered at both locations.

One woman who contacted Dundee City Council said syringes were found in the Howff near to a footpath, yards away from the historic headstones.

She added: “My biggest fear was kids could have stood on them.

“They were just sitting right beside a footpath.

“I know these people have addictions but to just discard them like that is extremely dangerous.”

Staff who removed the items also confirmed to the woman they had been at the Mecca bingo just hours earlier.

She said she was told the items discovered by staff at the bingo had been on a bigger “scale” to what had been found in the graveyard.

Last month, Rev Tony Thornthwaite of Coldside Parish Church on Main Street he wanted to work with community groups with a view to opening an unofficial safe consumption area in Dundee before the end of the year.

Speaking after the latest needle finds, he repeated his view that a safe consumption centre would reduce the risk of finding such items on the city streets.

He added: “To have safe consumption areas would be a win, win for everyone.

“It would reduce the risk of drug deaths and it would certainly reduce the risk of finding items such as this in the Howff and the Nethergate. We know British Columbia in Canada are seeing the benefits of this first hand.”

A spokeswoman for Mecca confirmed authorities were alerted upon the discovery of the drug equipment.

​She added: “These items have now been removed. No one was injured during their removal.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of in the city.

“It works to reduce the amount of needle litter by identifying problem areas through reports received about discarded needles.”