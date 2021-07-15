Furious customer headbutted Perth pub worker when he tried to enforce Covid rules

July 15, 2021, 3:45 pmUpdated: July 15, 2021, 4:26 pm
A raging customer headbutted a Perth pub worker after he refused to let him drink indoors because of strict Covid laws.
Gary Chalmers lashed out at an employee in the city’s That Bar on South Street in October last year, just days after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a nationwide ban on pubs serving alcohol indoors.
The 41-year-old left his victim Scott Tarrant gushing with blood, Perth
