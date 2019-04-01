Funnyman Raymond Mearns looking forward to Gardyne gig in Dundee

He has graced the floorboards of comedy clubs across the globe but Raymond Mearns reckons Dundee boasts one of the best he has performed at.

The funnyman has been a firm favourite with comedy lovers at Henry’s Coffee House courtesy of his recent gigs with The Icebreaker.

But Saturday will see him move up to the Gardyne Theatre as part of his “Confessions of a Control Freak” tour – Mearns’ first for a decade.

Although born and bred in Glasgow, Mearns shares a great affinity with the City of Discovery – thanks mainly to his humble beginnings on the comedy scene that took him to the attic of a city centre pub.

“Dundee has all changed since I was last on tour,” he told the Tele.

“Now it’s one of the grooviest cities in the world.

“I’ve always loved Dundee. I used to love doing gigs in the Westport Bar, they used to have the attic up there and when you got everybody packed in there the place was cooking, it was brilliant.

“I’ve been doing The Icebreaker as well and (promoter) Luis (Alcada) is running one of the best comedy clubs in Scotland.

“It’s a fantastic audience and at the gigs there you get 40-50 people and the place is absolutely rammed. There’s just a lovely, intimate, bohemian feel to it in the coffee shop.”

While comedy was always Mearns’ true passion. The 51-year-old previously gave up his dream to become a director with a telecommunications company in Edinburgh.

After winning the Jongleurs Best New Act competition in 2002, Mearns instead went into business for himself, going full-time the following year.

The last 15 years have taken him across the world with stints on Limmy’s Show, Rab C Nesbitt and more recently BBC’s Breaking the News.

Twitter and Facebook has made stars out of a number of Scottish comics in recent times including Gary Faulds, Gary Meikle and Jim Smith – all three of whom have sold out the Gardyne this year.

But unlike his colleagues who have catapulted themselves to fame, Mearns admits he hasn’t yet got to grips with the power of social media.

He added: “I don’t know if I have harnessed it very well.

“I was on social media trying to do a bit of promotion, I went on Facebook and saw a group called Broughty Ferry Rocks.

“I’m thinking it’s rock and roll and it’s actually a group of people who like hiding rocks. So I don’t know If I’m that great at it!

“All those guys who are getting big are doing so well and what they’ve done is awesome.

“The internet has brought performers to a mass audience.

“The only thing is there’s a big difference between putting one funny thing online and then an hour of stand-up.

“If you don’t have the material then you’re in trouble.”

Mearns has just returned from a 26-day stint in Australia performing his new show and hopes he can attract a new army of Dundonian fans.

“It’s just about all my massive errors and my life really.

“You have all these high hopes and you’re going to do this and that but it all falls apart.

“I’ve not been on tour for about 10 years so I thought it’s time to get out and try again, do the wee theatres and actually find a new audience.

“This show will definitely be the biggest I’ve played in Dundee. I’ll be amazed if I sell it out but if I could get a good number there that would be fantastic.”