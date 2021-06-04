Funfairs reopening in Tayside and Fife as Covid rules relax in Scotland

Funfairs will be allowed to reopen in parts of Scotland this weekend, including in parts of Tayside and Fife which are due to enter Level 1 of the coronavirus restrictions.

So far only one of the funfairs in Tayside and Fife, Pleasureland in Arbroath, has announced plans to reopen this month.

Many travelling fairs were cancelled this year and last due to the coronavirus pandemic, including one of the oldest in Scotland.

The Links Market, held annually in Kirkcaldy over six days, dates back over 700 years, but was forced to cancel due again to coronavirus.

Tayside and Fife funfairs due to reopen

Burntisland Fair was also cancelled last year, and in April Fife Council announced it would not go ahead in 2021 either.

A statement said: “Due to the uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions and the planning time required for the Burntisland Fair, Fife Council has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.

“Public health concerns are the primary consideration and without assurances on capacity limitations, control requirements and safety measures, the event could present an unacceptable risk.

“The council appreciates that Burntisland Fair is an extremely popular event and that this will be disappointing for many. However, the safety and wellbeing of our local communities, visitors, traders and staff is of paramount importance.”

It is unknown if the travelling fairs could be planned for later in the year in areas where they are now permitted.

Arbroath Pleasureland reopens

Scots will be able to visit the static funfair in Arbroath, which is due to reopen from Saturday, June 5.

The popular fair, which opened in 1975, had been forced to close last year and had only opened its arcade as lockdown began to ease earlier in 2021.

But operators have announced thrill-seekers will be able to get back on the rides from Saturday.

Perth summer funfair

Later this year Perth will see the return of its summer funfair. Operator Smiths will be bringing the fair back in July.

The event is currently planned to go ahead between July 8 until July 18, delighting fans.

Many shared plans to travel for the rides, including one man who said he’d be coming from Kirkcaldy in Fife.

Hope for Links Market

After its forced cancellation this year, organisers of Kirkcaldy’s Links Market said they were looking into the possibility of hosting the fair as a later date.

It’s understood that discussions about the possibility of an alternative date later in 2021 are ongoing.

Alex James Colquhoun said: “The announcement of the release of the Covid vaccine gave us all fresh hope that our 2021 event could be held on its traditional dates, but with the continuing uncertainty around restrictions for outdoor events, social distancing and with lockdown measures continuing to be in place for the foreseeable future, we believe that at this present time the decision to postpone this event is the correct one.

“We do however hope that by working with Fife Council, Police Scotland and all our other partners involved in the Links Market we can reschedule for a later date in 2021 when mass vaccinations will ease current restrictions enough for funfairs to re-open.”