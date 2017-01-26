A Dundee father who died in an alleged double murder will be laid to rest later this month.

The bodies of Ronnie Kidd, 40, and Holly Alexander, 37, were found in a tenement flat on Rosefield Street in the West End of Dundee at about 10pm on December 11.

Following an investigation by police, a 37-year-old Polish man, Krysztof Gadecki, was charged with murdering the pair.

Gadecki appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on December 14 charged with assaulting Ronnie and Holly.

He was further accused of repeatedly striking them on the body with a knife or similar instrument and murdering them. Gadecki made no plea or declaration at the time of his initial appearance and he was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Now, following a post mortem, Ronnie’s body has been released by the authorities and is set to be laid to rest next Monday.

The funeral service will take place in the service rooms of James Ashton & Son Ltd on Cardean Street in Stobswell at 11.45am.

All friends and family are invited and an interment will take place afterwards at Barnhill Cemetery, arriving main gate on Strathmore Street, at 12.30pm.

The announcement was made by Ronnie’s brother Stewart, who said anyone was welcome to his brother’s “send off”.

It led to a string of tributes from well-wishers.

One said: “So so sad buddy. Definitely be there.

“Heart, thoughts and prayers go out to you all at this devastating time.”

Another added: “Thinking of you and your family pal. Hope all goes well at the funeral and Ronnie gets the send off he deserves.”

Ronnie was described as a beloved son of Rocky and Kate, a much loved dad, grandad, brother, uncle, nephew and partner of Cara.

Meanwhile, fundraising is still under way for Holly Alexander, who was found with Ronnie.

Family friend Jodi Alcorn wanted to raise enough money to allow mother-of-three Holly to be cremated in Dundee once her body was released by the authorities.

The target on justgiving.com is to raise a total of £1,500 for the former New York woman.

So far £463 has been donated to the cause.