Dozens of people gathered yesterday to pay tribute to a legend of local football who died last week.

Tom McMahon, a stalwart of junior football club Dundee Violet, died in Ninewells Hospital on December 22 with his family at his side. He was 90.

His son Andrew said that “old age had finally caught up with his dad” and his daughter Linda Morrison said her dad had died peacefully after being taken to hospital a few days earlier with an infection.

Mr McMahon, who was involved with the Violet and before that St Joseph’s JFC, was also a well known local businessman and publican.

Mr McMahon’s funeral was held at St Peter and Paul’s Church and the procession passed the Violet’s ground at Glenesk Park, where a new mural has been painted in memory of him.

Linda said: “The family and club came together to create the mural for dad in time for the funeral. We had spoken about it for some time but we are delighted to get in done as a mark of respect and in memory of dad.

“Dad was one of a kind. He was a strict dad but was soft inside. He was very gregarious and was friends with everyone, he would do anything for anyone. He really was incredibly popular.”

His son Andrew said: “As we were unable to give dad the full send off we felt he deserved we planned a route for the funeral cortège to pass some of his favourite places so that his friends could come and give him a wave goodbye and perhaps even toast a wee dram.”

The cortege drove slowly through Baxter Park, before passing his “beloved” Boars Rock, the Stobie Bar, Dens Park and then finally Glenesk Park.

Remembering a true legend

Brian Coutts, secretary of the Violet, said he had very many stories he could tell about a “true legend”.

He said that over the past 20 years Mr McMahon had played a key role at the club, particularly providing the catering for many events.

Brian said: “Words could not explain Tam’s input to Dundee Violet over the years. He was a true legend for both his mince and tattie soup and of course his ‘broon milk’ – Tam’s favourite tipple Glayva.

“Tam will also be remembered for his famous Burns suppers and ‘burnt bits’ in his soup which were actually cigar ash. Just a few of the many many stories we could mention about Tam.”

“Very many people had so much respect for Tam and he will be very much missed.”

Brian said the club had been delighted to work with the family to get the mural done in time for yesterday’s funeral.

He said: “Obviously because of the pandemic many of the club members weren’t able to go along to his funeral but we stood outside the ground, socially distanced, with a wee shot of Glayva to toast Tam as his cortege passed by en route to the crematorium.”

Tom, who latterly lived in Bingham Terrace, grew up in Tullideph and trained to be a butcher and a flesher.

He ran his own butcher’s shop in Harefield Road before moving into the pub trade.

He owned and ran several pubs for many years including The Hawthorn in the Hilltown, United Bar in Castle Street and Pullman’s Lounge in Ward Road, music venue TFMs, and the St James AFC social club.

After officially retiring from pubs, Mr McMahon also helped out with hospitality at Dens Park on Dundee FC matchdays.

As well as Linda and Andrew, Tom is survived by his wife Helen, two other daughters, Cara Lawrie and Susan McMahon, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.