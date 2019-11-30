Funeral of Steven Dickie takes place in small Angus village

The funeral of convicted murderer Steven Dickie took place in a small village close to his hometown of Kirriemuir on Thursday.

The body of Dickie was found in his cell at HMP Perth by prison officers on November 15.

His funeral was attended by mourners in Ruthven Community Hall and the internment was at Ruthven cemetery.

Ruthven is a small hamlet around five miles from Kirriemuir where Dickie grew up and where the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson took place.

Family and friends attended the funeral in the relatively small but picturesque hall.

Mourners had been asked by Dickie’s family to wear bright clothing.

It is also understood that friends of Dickie organised a motorbike cavalcade to attend the funeral.

Kirriemuir residents said that the funeral had been a relatively low-key event, with very little said about it in the Angus town.

One resident said: “I heard his funeral was being held at Ruthven. I think it’s pretty disgusting that the family expected bright clothing to be worn in light of everything that has happened.

“I would have thought that showing some respect and dignity would have been more appropriate.”

However, another resident said: “My heart goes out to all the families involved.

“At the end of the day, two mothers have lost their sons as a result of the events in Kirriemuir last summer.”

In May this year, Dickie was given a life sentence and expected to serve a minimum of 23 years for murdering oil worker Steven Donaldson with accomplice Callum Davidson, who was also found guilty of murder. Tasmin Glass, Mr Donaldson’s ex-girlfriend, was found guilty of culpable homicide.

Mr Donaldson’s funeral was held in Arbroath in July 2018 with hundreds of mourners gathering on what would have been his 28th birthday.

In July this year, more than 1000 motorbikers turned out for a memorial run from Arbroath to Kirriemuir, culminating in a small commemoration event at Kinnordy Nature Reserve where the young oil worker’s body was discovered.